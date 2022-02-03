Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 53,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 620,209 shares.The stock last traded at $40.68 and had previously closed at $40.26.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.32.
The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40.
In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,943,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,973,000 after purchasing an additional 208,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,392,000 after purchasing an additional 289,272 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,815,000 after purchasing an additional 112,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,159,000 after purchasing an additional 73,960 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
