Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 53,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 620,209 shares.The stock last traded at $40.68 and had previously closed at $40.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.32.

The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,943,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,973,000 after purchasing an additional 208,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,392,000 after purchasing an additional 289,272 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,815,000 after purchasing an additional 112,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,159,000 after purchasing an additional 73,960 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

