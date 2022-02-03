Brokerages Set Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) PT at $20.40

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RZLT shares. dropped their price target on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of RZLT opened at $4.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65. Rezolute has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $72.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RZLT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rezolute during the second quarter worth $419,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Rezolute during the second quarter worth $459,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Rezolute during the third quarter worth $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rezolute by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute during the third quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

