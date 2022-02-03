Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives $20.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

CLNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 101,352 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin acquired 15,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $73,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 121,352 shares of company stock worth $397,702 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Clene by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Clene by 7,045.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 8.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $2.90 on Monday. Clene has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a current ratio of 13.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that Clene will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

