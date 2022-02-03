Brokerages Set DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) PT at $54.63

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.63.

DTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $51.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $52.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.44.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

