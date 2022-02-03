Pivotal Research Cuts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $235.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from $385.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPOT. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.96.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT opened at $191.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.47. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $164.41 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of -106.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,852 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $223,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,101,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Spotify Technology by 111.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 535,342 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.