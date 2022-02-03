L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.35-13.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.3-17.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.04 billion.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.33.
Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $211.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.81. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $178.30 and a one year high of $246.08.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
