L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.35-13.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.3-17.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.04 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $211.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.81. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $178.30 and a one year high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.