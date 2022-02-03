Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

Shares of FSBC stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $518.44 million and a PE ratio of 10.38. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $33.98.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 47.76% and a return on equity of 22.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

