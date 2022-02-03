The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.45

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.45 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

The Blackstone Group has raised its dividend payment by 47.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. The Blackstone Group has a dividend payout ratio of 94.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect The Blackstone Group to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.2%.

Shares of BX opened at $137.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.01. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Blackstone Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.99% of The Blackstone Group worth $1,989,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

