Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) Short Interest Update

Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the December 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Vacasa has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

VCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

