Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Sumo Logic posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 3.15.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $314,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,032 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 146.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 33,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 282.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,697,000 after purchasing an additional 153,435 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

