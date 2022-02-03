Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives $27.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAYW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,663,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,944,392 shares of company stock worth $59,676,661 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

HAYW opened at $19.67 on Monday. Hayward has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.01.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

