Brokerages Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Target Price at $73.00

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Shares of ALXO opened at $14.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $89.04.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). Equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 14,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,284.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $8,902,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 534,288 shares of company stock worth $15,434,892. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $53,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at $214,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.