-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Liquidia posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. The business had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $302.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.16.

In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler purchased 117,908 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,392.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur S. Kirsch purchased 30,000 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Liquidia by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

