IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives $55.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

IGIFF stock opened at $35.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $41.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.4514 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

