Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $97.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.67. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $110.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashland Global stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Ashland Global worth $18,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASH. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised their target price on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

