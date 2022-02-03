Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 916,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 680,566 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,426,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,445,000 after acquiring an additional 954,830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 20,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.