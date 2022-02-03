Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Insider Rebecca Aretos Sells 87 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) insider Rebecca Aretos sold 87 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $15,163.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $176.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.42 and its 200 day moving average is $187.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

