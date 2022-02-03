Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Insider Rebecca Aretos Sells 87 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) insider Rebecca Aretos sold 87 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $15,163.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $176.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.42 and its 200 day moving average is $187.29.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ALGT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
