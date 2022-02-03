NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires 167,008 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,653,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,008 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Gold Fields worth $13,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 30.8% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,698,000 after purchasing an additional 468,500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 39.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 1,856.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,609 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 9.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter worth $3,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67.

GFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

