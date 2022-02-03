AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $13,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 939,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 219,589 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 496.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.98.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.