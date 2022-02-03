Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EQR opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $93.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.22.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,641 shares of company stock valued at $10,352,508 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

