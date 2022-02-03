Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.96.

EA stock opened at $137.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $148.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.27.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total transaction of $141,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,714 shares of company stock worth $4,187,428. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,011 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 120,863 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 93,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

