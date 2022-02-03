Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,504 shares of company stock worth $15,244,602. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $716.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $783.21 and its 200-day moving average is $804.71. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 150.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $866.33.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

