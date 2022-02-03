Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)’s stock price was down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.98 and last traded at $40.98. Approximately 2,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 138,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.60 million, a P/E ratio of 83.92 and a beta of 0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $603,404.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,600 shares of company stock worth $1,778,951. 23.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 84.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

