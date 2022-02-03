F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) dropped 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.09. Approximately 3,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 468,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

FXLV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F45 Training presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Get F45 Training alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,341,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Gilchrist purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,180,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,164,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,851,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,612,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,984,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,922,000. 39.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F45 Training Company Profile (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.