iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 217,208 shares.The stock last traded at $49.13 and had previously closed at $48.98.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.197 dividend. This is a boost from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 124,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,433,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,271,000.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

