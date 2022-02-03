iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 217,208 shares.The stock last traded at $49.13 and had previously closed at $48.98.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.197 dividend. This is a boost from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.
About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).
