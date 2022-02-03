GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading Up 8.2%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) was up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $25.98. Approximately 57,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,629,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GDRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $1,160,859.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,118,486 shares of company stock valued at $41,334,503 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 438.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,804,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

