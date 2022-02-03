Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,568 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 36.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $315.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.64.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

