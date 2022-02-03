NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 1,245 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $15,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,022.61.

AZO opened at $2,064.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,139.18 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,982.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,789.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $18.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

