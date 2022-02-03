AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

AmerisourceBergen has increased its dividend by 15.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. AmerisourceBergen has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to earn $11.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $136.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.17. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $100.71 and a 12-month high of $137.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,041,007.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,143 shares of company stock worth $21,041,023. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

