Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.096 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 12.2% over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

