Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Northern Oil and Gas has a payout ratio of 4.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $24.58 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $259.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,983 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

