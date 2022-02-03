Invesco High Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II has raised its dividend by 9.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:VLT opened at $13.63 on Thursday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

