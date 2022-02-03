SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.13

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $124.86 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 976,902,631 coins. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

