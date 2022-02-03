Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUE opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.59. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLUE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

