Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 34,999 Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) by 70.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,999 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of NeuroPace worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $3,507,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in NeuroPace by 45.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 359,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $6,946,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $952,000. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

NPCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $7.87 on Thursday. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 16.20 and a quick ratio of 15.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeuroPace, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeuroPace Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.