Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 115,000 Shares of AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AiHuiShou International were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RERE. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the third quarter worth $206,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at about $822,000. Institutional investors own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AiHuiShou International alerts:

NYSE:RERE opened at $6.00 on Thursday. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for AiHuiShou International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiHuiShou International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.