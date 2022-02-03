Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.04% of Morningstar worth $116,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In related news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.96, for a total transaction of $959,112.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $1,495,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,890 shares of company stock valued at $58,896,008 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $295.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $350.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.