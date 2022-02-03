909,941 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 909,941 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,376,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Starbucks as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.62.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $97.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $93.79 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

