Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Position Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.23% of Murphy USA worth $95,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 45.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 8.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 4.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $197.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.81. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $202.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $1.03. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

