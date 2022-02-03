Greenleaf Trust Has $317,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Amundi acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $117,439,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,186 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 72.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,594,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,536 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 33.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,981,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,819,000 after acquiring an additional 991,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,882,102,000 after acquiring an additional 927,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

