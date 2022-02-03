Greenleaf Trust Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 18,976.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.10. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.