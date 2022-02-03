Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after acquiring an additional 754,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,134,000 after purchasing an additional 286,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.54.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $343.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.02 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $352.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.07.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

