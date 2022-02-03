CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 13.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 430,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 296.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 116,252 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 71.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 49,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 74.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 38,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NYSE CNP opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

