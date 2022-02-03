Jump Financial LLC Makes New $699,000 Investment in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 648,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,544,000 after purchasing an additional 76,581 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 303,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,928,000 after acquiring an additional 63,939 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,340,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 52,225 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 213,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 51,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $170.25 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $230.96. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

