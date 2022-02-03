Jump Financial LLC Cuts Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,038 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Materialise were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 412.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. Materialise NV has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.64 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTLS shares. TheStreet raised Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

