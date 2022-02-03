8,747 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCOR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,480,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $53,106,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Procore Technologies news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $359,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 27,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $2,245,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,801,550 shares of company stock valued at $166,412,637 in the last ninety days.

NASDAQ PCOR opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.82. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The business had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

