MetLife (NYSE:MET) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

MetLife (NYSE:MET) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MET stock opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Wolfe Research began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

