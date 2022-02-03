Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $299.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. Saia has a one year low of $178.40 and a one year high of $365.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Saia stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 102.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Saia worth $29,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.93.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

