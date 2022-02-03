Vetri (VLD) Trading Down 26.5% Over Last 7 Days

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Vetri has a market capitalization of $968,414.89 and $46.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vetri coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vetri has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vetri alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00042444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00113698 BTC.

Vetri Coin Profile

VLD is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 369,021,637 coins. The official website for Vetri is vetri.global . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Vetri

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vetri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vetri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vetri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vetri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.