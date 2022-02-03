DZ Bank Lowers Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) to Hold

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 760.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ørsted A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $740.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $36.25 on Thursday. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

